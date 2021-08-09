Another hot and muggy week is in store

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Dry weather will stick around overnight into Monday morning. Expect Monday to be warm with highs in the low to mid 90′s and plenty of sunshine. One or two isolated showers are possible, but most of us will stay dry. Lows will drop into the mid 70′s for overnight into Tuesday. Rain chances go up for Tuesday with garden variety summer showers and storms for the afternoon. Not all of us will see rainfall, but if you do it could be heavy at times. We keep the mostly dry pattern through the work week with highs in the low to mid 90′s and lows in the mid 70′s. There are two areas of interest in the tropics that we have our eyes on, but as of now there is no threat to our area.

