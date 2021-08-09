Advertisement

Another hot and muggy week is in store

By Harrison Nix
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Dry weather will stick around overnight into Monday morning. Expect Monday to be warm with highs in the low to mid 90′s and plenty of sunshine. One or two isolated showers are possible, but most of us will stay dry. Lows will drop into the mid 70′s for overnight into Tuesday. Rain chances go up for Tuesday with garden variety summer showers and storms for the afternoon. Not all of us will see rainfall, but if you do it could be heavy at times. We keep the mostly dry pattern through the work week with highs in the low to mid 90′s and lows in the mid 70′s. There are two areas of interest in the tropics that we have our eyes on, but as of now there is no threat to our area.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A toddler was killed in an apparent drive-by shooting in Meridian this morning.
5-year-old dies after shots fired in Meridian
Meridian, Mississippi, Police Department
One person dead after shooting in Meridian
One person dead after shooting at Old Marion Road Apartments
The Family of the 5 - year-old ZY’Kerioun Brown who died after an apparent drive-by shooting...
Vigil held for 5-year-old Zy’kerioun Brown killed in shooting
Residents give reactions to weekend murders

Latest News

WX 08/08
Weather August 8, 2021
Warm and dry weather on the way
Warm, dry conditions in store for the next week
WX 08/07
Weather August 7, 2021
This weekend will be seasonably warm with a small chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm...
Weekend warmth can come with a stray shower