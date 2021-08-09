Advertisement

August celestial highlights

Great reasons to look up this month
Great reasons to look up this month
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

If you get a chance, take some time to look up this month. This week, you’ll have a good chance at seeing meteors dance across the sky. The Perseid Meteor Shower peaks between the 11th and 13th.  Best viewing is several hours before dawn, and you could catch anywhere from 60 to 100 meteors per hour if you’re lucky.

Then, on August 22nd, there’s a blue moon.  No, the moon will not actually be blue.  The second full moon in a calendar month is called a Blue Moon, or the third of four full moons in a season…which will be the case on the 22nd.

This is not celestial, but for you fright night lovers, the only Friday the 13th this year will be this month.

