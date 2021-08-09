Advertisement

Crimenet 08_09_21

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Tawanna Stringfellow.(Lauderdale County Sheriff's Dept.)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Tawanna Stringfellow.

Stringfellow is a 34-year-old Black female who stands approximately 5′7″ in height, weighing 145 pounds.

She is wanted on a bench warrant out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County, where she has been charged with the crime of being in possession of a controlled substance.

If you know where Stringfellow can be found, please call Crimestoppers at 855-485-8477.

