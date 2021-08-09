Advertisement

First Responders: Firefighter Barbara Crawford

Marion Firefighter Barbara Crawford
Marion Firefighter Barbara Crawford(WTOK)
By Tom Williams
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - We roll to the Marion Fire Department to meet a woman that goes above and beyond for the community. We take a ride with Barbara Crawford.

“It’s all about giving back to our community. It’s all about giving our glory to God. If we don’t do it, then who’s going to?” Crawford said.

Barbara Crawford is a volunteer firefighter in Marion and Sam Dale volunteer fire departments.

“I actually wanted to get into it for the EMR medical side. I’m now going into through EMR classes, as well as doing this,” Crawford explained.

Crawford’s husband has been a first responder for about 30 years, but it wasn’t until her son got involved that she became interested.

“Being a parent, I wanted to know what my son was facing going into a fire and they only way I could do that was going through the classes myself,” Crawford said.

Crawford has a kind and gentle heart. She’s all about taking care of others and making sure those around her have what they need. She said it’s all about serving the community and doing what we can for the betterment of society.

“First responders as a whole are supposed to be lighthouses to our community. If we can’t shine and let our community see us doing good, then what good is it for us to be here,” Crawford explained.

There’s no doubt that there’s a gender gap in fire departments everywhere. That didn’t intimidate or stop Crawford from becoming a part of the team. She even sees it as an inspiration for anyone that wants to have a positive impact on others.

“It’s not all about little boys making a difference, you can make a difference. I’m 54-years-old. For my 54th birthday I ran into a burning building at the training facility. It’s just showing people that no matter your age, gender or race, you can make a difference,” Crawford said.

Crawford said she will always volunteer and help spread positivity in the world for as long as she can.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A toddler was killed in an apparent drive-by shooting in Meridian this morning.
5-year-old dies after shots fired in Meridian
Meridian, Mississippi, Police Department
One person dead after shooting in Meridian
The Family of the 5 - year-old ZY’Kerioun Brown who died after an apparent drive-by shooting...
Vigil held for 5-year-old Zy’kerioun Brown killed in shooting
One person dead after shooting at Old Marion Road Apartments
Meridian Police Department
Robbery trend targets pedestrians

Latest News

Crawfish Monica at Jazz Fest
Jazz Fest cancelled for the Fall amid surging COVID cases
Organizers said they know COVID is on the rise. So they have new protocols in place to protect...
Black Beach Weekend set to take place after being postponed due to COVID-19
Residents give reactions to weekend murders
Police said the officers were fired upon after a vehicle carrying three people had been pulled...
1 Chicago officer killed, 1 wounded in traffic stop shooting