Gov. Reeves tweets in acknowledgment of rising case numbers among the unvaccinated

By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - Gov. Tate Reeves issued a statement on Twitter reflecting on the rise in Delta variant cases in Mississippi.

On Twitter, Gov. Reeves reposted a post by State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs, which said that 97 percent of all new cases, from July 9 - August 5, were from unvaccinated people. According to Dobbs’ data, The unvaccinated made up 89 percent of those hospitalized with COVID-19 and 82 percent that had died from COVID-19.

Dr. Dobbs also said that there were some hospitalizations and deaths among individuals that were vaccinated. His data showed that the vaccinated represented 11 percent of those hospitalized with COVID-19 and 18 percent of those who had died from COVID-19. He noted that many of those cases were among groups that were older or had weakened immune systems.

Earlier this month, Reeves said he would not implement any statewide mandates. This came as more than 2,800 new COVID-19 cases were being reported statewide and multiple school districts implemented mask mandates to help slow the spread of the virus.

On the Twitter post, Reeves said that residents should talk to their doctors and assess the risk. He also said people should “Do the right thing for you” and “Do the right thing for your family.”

