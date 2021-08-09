Advertisement

‘Health Care for the Homeless’ held Monday

By Andrew Samet
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A Meridian organization is bringing health care to the homeless. Greater Meridian Health Clinic offered free health screenings to the homeless at Love’s Kitchen on Monday.

“[GMHC is] going all over town, making sure they’re supporting our community,” said Fannie Johnson, the executive director of Love’s Kitchen. “Some people don’t have really easy access to healthcare, and they’re just making sure our clients have that access.”

The clinic did blood pressure checks, spoke to them about possible health issues, and arranged for follow-ups. This event is an effort to make sure the homeless know they do have access to health care.

“We want to say thank you to them and I want to have the community know, that for everybody that need access to health care, there are places like Greater Meridian that are here for them,” Johnson said.

Love’s Kitchen has partnered with Greater Meridian Health Clinic for the past several years.

