Hot and Muggy to Start the Week

Plan on a hot and muggy start to the week. Dew points are well into the 70s, which represents a tropical-like feel to the air. As the temps climb into the low 90s this afternoon, heat index values will range between 98-103 degrees. This type of heat can make you sick, so make sure to stay hydrated if you plan to do anything strenuous this afternoon.

There could be some rain relief, but only spotty showers are expected. So, everyone won’t get wet. However, carry the umbrella just in case. A slightly higher coverage of rain is possible for Tuesday afternoon, and similar weather is expected through midweek. To end the week, rain chances will increase courtesy of a weakness in the upper atmosphere .

Then, all eyes are on the tropics as it looks a tropical disturbance will move towards either Florida or possibly the Gulf of Mexico by this weekend. Stay tuned as we’ll continue to watch this system and keep you posted. Should this system get a name, it’ll be called Fred.

