Graveside services for James Hezekiah Todd of Butler will be Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at 10:00 A.M. at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens with Rev. Henry Todd officiating.

Mr. Todd, a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather passed away at age 88 on Friday, August 6, 2021, in Meridian, Mississippi.

James was born on October 24, 1932, in Land, AL, to Paul and Lora Grace Todd. He served in the U. S. Navy for 27 years on the USS Sicily and USS Point Cruz, and retired in 1978 as a Master Chief Quarter Master. He was awarded the Navy Achievement medal and Navy Commendation medal. James also served in the Armed Forces Police in Washington, D.C., as an Operational Chief and Special Assignments Officer.

On July 23, 1983, James married the love of his life, Diosita M. Todd.

He continued as a professor of Computer Information Systems in the College of Business at the University of West Alabama where he also wrote several reports for UWA and the Executive Cookbook sponsored by the University. He generously offered his assistance to local governments, businesses and residences in Sumter County. Among serving in several different clubs and business fraternities, he was Awarded Professor Emeritus by UWA.

Most importantly, he surrendered his life to Jesus Christ in 2019, was passionate about sharing his part of the overall story of the Gospel and is now dwelling in his Heavenly Father’s house.

James was preceded in death by his father, Paul, and his mother, Lora Grace, and his brother, Bobby Ray, and his sister, Jessie Mae. He is survived by his wife Diosita, his four children, Mike, Steven, JD, and Theresa, his brothers Donald, Paul, Gaines, and Henry, and several grandchildren, Amanda, James Michael, Jr., Jaysen, Levi, Mia Kai, Isabella Rose, and Harper; and two great grandchildren.

