LCSO: Traffic stop nets arrest, marijuana, spice

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department did a traffic stop Friday evening that resulted in a hefty drug bust. Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun told Newscenter 11 that marijuana and spice were recovered.

Deputies say Tazarious Demarkell Watts , 22, also had a gun. The traffic stop happened on Otis Seal Drive and Highway 19 North.

Watts was given a $100,000 bond on two counts of possession of illegal drugs while in possession of a firearm. Watts has since bonded out of jail.

