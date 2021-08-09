Advertisement

LCSO: Traffic stop nets arrest, marijuana, spice

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department did a traffic stop Friday evening that resulted in the arrest of Tazarious Demarkell Watts and seizure of marijuana and spice.(Lauderdale County Sheriff's Dept.)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department did a traffic stop Friday evening that resulted in a hefty drug bust. Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun told Newscenter 11 that marijuana and spice were recovered.

Deputies say Tazarious Demarkell Watts , 22, also had a gun. The traffic stop happened on Otis Seal Drive and Highway 19 North.

Watts was given a $100,000 bond on two counts of possession of illegal drugs while in possession of a firearm. Watts has since bonded out of jail.

