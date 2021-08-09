Maureen H. Hill

Graveside services for Mrs. Maureen Hill Holloway will be Monday, August 9, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. at Blackwater Baptist Church Cemetery in Daleville. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mrs. Maureen Hill Holloway, 89, of Daleville passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at her home.

Mrs. Holloway was born June 9, 1932 in Kemper County and attended Cleveland School. While in high school, she was very athletic, lettering in basketball each year. She also played for East Mississippi Community College and was a member of the All Star team. She lived her life in the Blackwater Community and was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star. She was a member of Blackwater Baptist Church where she taught Sunday school, sang in the choir, and served on numerous committees throughout the years. She retired from the U.S.P.S. as postmaster of the Daleville Post Office after 35 years of service. Mrs. Holloway loved to travel with her friends, going on numerous cruises and bus tours. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend.

Mrs. Holloway is survived by her children, John Tyron Holloway, Billy Holloway, and Lauran Tisdale (Scott); her grandchildren, John Holloway, Jr. (Kymber), Justin Thames (Sara), Jordan Holloway (Alyssa), and Holli Fleming (Grant); eleven great-grandchildren; and a host of family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John D. Holloway, Jr.; her parents, Walter and Geneva Hill; and her siblings, Bill Hill, Edna Earl Peden, and two infant siblings.

Memorial contributions may be shared with Blackwater Cemetery Association.

Pall bearers will be John Holloway, Jordan Holloway, Justin Thames, Grant Fleming, Al Turnipseed, and Roger Cheatham. Honorary pall bearers will be Mickey Sanders, Charles Mosby, and James Hill Peden.

The family will receive extended family and friends at Blackwater Baptist Church on Monday, August 9 from noon until 1:00 p.m. prior to graveside services.

