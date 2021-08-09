Mask policy continues with new school year

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - We’re only three days into the school year but with COVID-19 reaching a high of almost 7,000 cases over 3-days in Mississippi, what is in store for school districts?

The Meridian school board had a special meeting Monday via zoom but it’s just a one-time deal, not related to COVID.

Meridian schools will be seeing some upgrades in transportation soon and the district is hopeful their mask policy will keep schools safe throughout the year.

The district is only three days into the school year and leaders say everyone is working together to provide a safe but proactive year for students.

Masks are required while indoors, but not for outdoor activities.

“I can’t say enough about our parents, our staff, the students. They really came in and embraced the new school year. You know, despite seeing an uptick in COVID numbers and things like that. But what I just want to tell everybody, just an update, things are going as well as they can be in the middle of this pandemic still. Our students, staff, again family, they’ve been great about reminding students about wearing masks and different things like that. Socially distance. Make sure they’re cognizant of the area around them so they can stay as safe as possible,” said Public Relations Director, Matt Davis.

“With cases on the rise you know, we want to make sure that we’re still following the guidance from the state department of health. MDE, the CDC. We’re going to take any guidance that they give us and make decisions from there,” said Davis.

The district also approved the purchase of 5 new buses to replace older ones.

Those buses will be ready for use as soon as possible.

