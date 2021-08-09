Mayor: “The public knows where these guns are”

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Mayor Jimmie Smith, Acting Chief Patrick Gale, Municipal Judge Dustin Markham and Detective James Lagoy appeared at a joint news conference Monday afternoon. Smith said the city must be proactive in handling crime.

The mayor said ‘we are all involved in this together’. Smith added he wants guns off the streets and people working with police to end the violence. Mayor Smith described the the three deaths from Saturday as ‘sickening’.

“The public has got to get out there and tell us things that we don’t know. The public knows where these guns are and where the people are doing the shootings. I’m sickened because of this 5-year-old’s death. It’s terrible and we have to do something about it.”

City Judge Dustin Markham said he will not tolerate gun violence in Meridian and it needs to stop. He spoke about getting guns off the streets, the community helping do that and he had a message for criminals.

”If you use a gun, if you use a deadly weapon that results in the death of someone, your bond is going to start at $1 million,” Markham said. “Don’t send your attorney to come and ask me for a reduction prior to your initial appearance.”

Markham set Samson Jones’ bond at $1 million Saturday. He’s accused of killing 29-year-old Robert Croft after they argued over a woman.

A child also died in a drive-by shooting at around 4 a.m. Saturday at 19th Street and Old Marion Road. The MPD is looking for a dark colored Tahoe SUV, green, gray or black. Shell casings and bullets were recovered as evidence.

A third homicide took place at Marion Road Apartments around 7 p.m. 29-year-old Garland Murray was shot and killed. Police say Murray got into a verbal argument with a man, walked away and at some distance pulled out a gun and pointed it and fired. Investigators aren’t sure if that person shot back or if someone in the crowd shot him.

If you have information about any of these crimes, call Meridian police at 601-485-1893 or Crimestoppers at 855-485-8477.

