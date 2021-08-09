Meridian reacts to recent violent crimes

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - After one of the most violent weekends in recent history, people in Meridian say they’re angry. Newscenter 11 spoke to business owners and others about the outbreak of crime and their feelings about the state of the community.

Some told us they believe local government could do more to protect its citizens.

“It’s an everybody issue. It’s not just the community. It’s everybody’s issue. The White House, the capitol, it’s everybody and that’s the problem. They are not making it an everybody thing. Everybody is just for themselves and if we don’t stick together, why complain about it?” said Daphne Easley.

“I’ve never seen it this bad. You know, like Highland Park. You used to be able to go there,” said Gayle Thomas. “That’s where my kids played. I played with them. Now we can’t even go over there.”

”The mayor and the other politicians that we got on board, they need to help us. Because the people are crying out for help,” said Terry Nevith of Mr. Carwash.

If you have any information about the homicides from this past weekend or any crime, call the Meridian Police Department at 601-485-1893 or you can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward by calling Crimestoppers at 855-485-8477.

