Advertisement

Meridian reacts to recent violent crimes

Meridian City Hall
Meridian City Hall(wtok)
By Matt Robin
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - After one of the most violent weekends in recent history, people in Meridian say they’re angry. Newscenter 11 spoke to business owners and others about the outbreak of crime and their feelings about the state of the community.

Some told us they believe local government could do more to protect its citizens.

“It’s an everybody issue. It’s not just the community. It’s everybody’s issue. The White House, the capitol, it’s everybody and that’s the problem. They are not making it an everybody thing. Everybody is just for themselves and if we don’t stick together, why complain about it?” said Daphne Easley.

“I’ve never seen it this bad. You know, like Highland Park. You used to be able to go there,” said Gayle Thomas. “That’s where my kids played. I played with them. Now we can’t even go over there.”

”The mayor and the other politicians that we got on board, they need to help us. Because the people are crying out for help,” said Terry Nevith of Mr. Carwash.

If you have any information about the homicides from this past weekend or any crime, call the Meridian Police Department at 601-485-1893 or you can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward by calling Crimestoppers at 855-485-8477.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person dead after shooting at Old Marion Road Apartments
The Family of the 5 - year-old ZY’Kerioun Brown who died after an apparent drive-by shooting...
Vigil held for 5-year-old Zy’kerioun Brown killed in shooting
Residents give reactions to weekend murders
Meridian, Mississippi, Police Department
One person dead after shooting in Meridian
A toddler was killed in an apparent drive-by shooting in Meridian this morning.
5-year-old dies after shots fired in Meridian

Latest News

Pauline Grace rides in a helicopter for her 100th birthday.
Woman celebrates 100th birthday in a big way
Sowashee Creek bike trail
Sowashee Creek bike trail coming soon
Meridian's Threefoot building.
Threefoot Hotel hiring as opening gets closer
Boots for Glory Veterans Rodeo
Boots for Glory Veterans Rodeo festivities begin Thursday