MHP makes 2022 America’s Best Looking Cruiser calendar

The Mississippi Highway Patrol will appear in the 2022 America’s Best Looking Cruiser calendar.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol will appear in the 2022 America's Best Looking Cruiser calendar.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol will appear in the 2022 America’s Best Looking Cruiser calendar.

Each year the American Association of State Troopers holds a nationwide competition to determine which state has the best-looking cruisers. The top thirteen cruisers were voted on by Facebook users from July 20-August 3.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol’s cruiser received 11,506 votes and placed tenth in the competition. This year’s entry featured Trooper John Harris’ Dodge Charger photographed at scenic Red Bluff Canyon in Marion County.

MHP is entering the cruiser that belonged to Trooper Harris in the American Association of...
MHP is entering the cruiser that belonged to Trooper Harris in the American Association of State Troopers "Best Looking Cruiser Contest".
Mississippi’s entry was a tribute to Trooper Harris who died in the line of duty May 28, 2021, when he was struck by a vehicle while conducting a traffic stop.
“We would like to thank all those that voted for the Mississippi Highway Patrol in the American Association of State Troopers’ Best Looking Cruiser Contest,” said Col. Randy Ginn. “This year’s entry honors the life of Trooper John Harris, a passionate and dedicated public servant and an important member of the Mississippi Highway Patrol family.”

“We are appreciative of the citizens of Mississippi for continually supporting law enforcement officers across the state,” said Commissioner Sean Tindell. “Our cruisers serve as a visual reminder that the Mississippi Highway Patrol is an elite group of law enforcement officers that are committed to serving and protecting the residents of our state.”

Calendars will be available for purchase in September on the American Association of State Troopers’ website at www.statetroopers.org. All proceeds will be used to provide benefits and services to member Troopers across the country.

