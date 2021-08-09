Advertisement

Mrs. Delma E. Russell

Delma E. Russell
Delma E. Russell
Delma E. Russell(Milling Funeral Home)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Services for Mrs. Delma E. Russell will be held at 11:00 am, Monday, August 9, 2021 at Milling Funeral Home Chapel of Union. Burial will be held in the Union City Cemetery. Dr. Marcus Finch and Dr. Jon Martin will officiate.

Visitation will be held at 10:00-11:00 am, Monday, August 9, 2021 at Milling Funeral Home of Union.

Mrs. Delma E. Russell, age:  84, of Union passed away on Thursday, August 6, 2021.

Survivors: Loving Husband of 63 ½ years: Dean Russell of Union

2 Daughters: Dianne Spears (Jeff) of Pearl

Debbie Burnham of Forest

3 Grandchildren: Benjamin Spears (Kay Ann) of Arlington, MA

Michael Spears of Buffalo, NY

Barron Burnham of Forest

1 Brother: Jeff Winstead (Glenda) of Philadelphia

1 Sister: Zelma Smith of Union

She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews

Mrs. Delma is preceded in death by her parents: Horace & Ila Winstead; one brother: Charles Winstead; one sister: Rita Ann Winstead; son in law: Bruce Burnham.

Pallbearers: Larry Driskell, Walter Capps, Ed Cliburn, Thomas Humphreys, Braxton Miley and Charlie Gardner

Honorary Pallbearers: Brett Rigby, Joey Ezelle and Donnie Cleveland

Mrs. Delma was a faithful member of First Baptist Church. She was a nursery worker for over 30 years. She also worked at Midland Shirt Factory for many years, where she held many positions. Mrs. Delma enjoyed cooking, sewing and helping others. She will be missed dearly by those who knew and loved her.

Milling Funeral Home

Most Read

One person dead after shooting at Old Marion Road Apartments
The Family of the 5 - year-old ZY’Kerioun Brown who died after an apparent drive-by shooting...
Vigil held for 5-year-old Zy’kerioun Brown killed in shooting
Residents give reactions to weekend murders
Meridian, Mississippi, Police Department
One person dead after shooting in Meridian
A toddler was killed in an apparent drive-by shooting in Meridian this morning.
5-year-old dies after shots fired in Meridian

Latest News

Mr. Jessie Smith
Mrs. Betty Stewart
Mr. Albert Lewis
Maureen H. Hill
Mr. William G. Adams