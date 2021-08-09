Services for Mrs. Delma E. Russell will be held at 11:00 am, Monday, August 9, 2021 at Milling Funeral Home Chapel of Union. Burial will be held in the Union City Cemetery. Dr. Marcus Finch and Dr. Jon Martin will officiate.

Visitation will be held at 10:00-11:00 am, Monday, August 9, 2021 at Milling Funeral Home of Union.

Mrs. Delma E. Russell, age: 84, of Union passed away on Thursday, August 6, 2021.

Survivors: Loving Husband of 63 ½ years: Dean Russell of Union

2 Daughters: Dianne Spears (Jeff) of Pearl

Debbie Burnham of Forest

3 Grandchildren: Benjamin Spears (Kay Ann) of Arlington, MA

Michael Spears of Buffalo, NY

Barron Burnham of Forest

1 Brother: Jeff Winstead (Glenda) of Philadelphia

1 Sister: Zelma Smith of Union

She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews

Mrs. Delma is preceded in death by her parents: Horace & Ila Winstead; one brother: Charles Winstead; one sister: Rita Ann Winstead; son in law: Bruce Burnham.

Pallbearers: Larry Driskell, Walter Capps, Ed Cliburn, Thomas Humphreys, Braxton Miley and Charlie Gardner

Honorary Pallbearers: Brett Rigby, Joey Ezelle and Donnie Cleveland

Mrs. Delma was a faithful member of First Baptist Church. She was a nursery worker for over 30 years. She also worked at Midland Shirt Factory for many years, where she held many positions. Mrs. Delma enjoyed cooking, sewing and helping others. She will be missed dearly by those who knew and loved her.