MSDH investigating E. coli outbreak at Yogi on the Lake in Pelahatchie

(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
PELAHATCHIE, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Department of Health has identified several cases of E. coli infections associated with use of the swimming pool and splashpad at Yogi on the Lake in Pelahatchie.

The cases identified so far have exposure dates on the weekend of July 30 through August 1. Additional exposures may have occurred through August 9.

MSDH calls this “an evolving situation” and they are now conducting an ongoing investigation to identify any additional cases. The management at Jellystone Park Camp Resort is cooperating with the investigation and response.

Health officials say that those who were swimming in the pool or splashpad at Yogi on the Lake in Pelahatchie between July 30 and August 9 should monitor for symptoms of stomach cramps, diarrhea, vomiting and fever.

If you did use the pool or splashed on these dates, you are asked to consult a healthcare provider immediately if you do have symptoms and to tell your doctor about your exposure.

Symptoms of an E. coli infection usually develop three to four days after the exposure, with a range between one and 10 days. 

Outbreaks with recreational waters such as pools and splashpads can occur when water becomes contaminated by an infected person through diarrhea or fecal contamination. Other swimmers then swallow the water, becoming exposed and infected. 

Person to person transmission can also occur.

