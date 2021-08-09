Undersheriff Alan White takes helm of Hinds Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Undersheriff Allen White will take over interim command of the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department Monday after the death of Sheriff Lee Vance last week.

Over the weekend, Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes called on the Council to pass an ordinance to honor Vance.

The ordinance would name the Municipal Court Building and the Jackson Police Department after Sheriff Vance.

The late sheriff’s family joined Stokes to show their support for the ordinance on the steps of JPD.

Undersheriff White says he supports the naming effort.

“Chief/Sheriff Vance did 30 years here,” White said. “He rose through the ranks from the bottom to the top corner office, and he deserves it. He was a true leader, he’s a hero, he was my mentor, and he was my friend.”

Sheriff Vance’s SUV will be parked outside the sheriff’s department all this week for people to show their appreciation for his many years in law enforcement.

