‘The vaccine works’: Archie Manning urges Mississippians to protect against COVID-19

Peyton Manning, left, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021, and his...
Peyton Manning, left, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021, and his presenter and father Archie Manning unveil a bust of Peyton during the induction ceremony at the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, in Canton, Ohio.(AP Photo/David Richard)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi football legend Archie Manning is trying to persuade Mississippians into getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

Manning teamed up with Delta Health Alliance to talk to people in the Magnolia State about the vaccines.

“Once a Mississippian, always a Mississippian. I love this place, and care about what happens here,” he said.

Then the legendary Ole Miss quarterback says he’s concerned over COVID-19 numbers.

“Our doctors are telling us 95 percent of new hospital patients who have COVID did not get vaccinated,” he said. “We know the vaccine works, but only if you get it.”

Delta Health Alliance’s goal is to provide education and improve health care access in the Mississippi Delta.

