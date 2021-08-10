90% of hospitalized COVID patients unvaccinated in Meridian

“For the last week, the new cases in Mississippi are higher than they were in January. Although, we don’t feel the surge as high as it was in January, in three weeks, it is going to be worse than it was at the height in January,” said Dr. Fred Duggan, chief medical officer of Rush Health Systems.



Everett said there are no ICU rooms available at Anderson.



“We have seen a dramatic shift in the last 3 and a half weeks to almost no patients in our unit. Now, our critical care and intensive care unit is essentially completely full with COVID patients. We are now looking for places to put these patients because all of our rooms are filled up. A large percentage of those patients are unvaccinated,” said Dr. Everett.



The situation is also critical at Rush Health Systems. There are 53 COVID-19 patients hospitalized at Rush. Fourteen are in ICU. Duggan said this could impact emergency health care for other patients who might be forced to spend hours in the waiting room.

“We have been fortunate. We are a health system that has a lot of different facilities. We have a long-term acute care hospital and five critical access hospitals. What we have done, as patients get better, we move them to lower levels of care in the system, so we don’t clog up our ICU,” said Dr. Duggan.



Both Duggan and Everett said the virus is targeting younger people.



“What we are seeing now is patients coming in sick with COVID are much younger. They are in their 40s and 50s. That is a large number of our hospitalizations. Therefore we have seen a significant decrease over 65 coming in sick for COVID,” said Everett.

“Majority of deaths are unvaccinated people from the age of 50 to 64. It is the highest demographic in this surge which is different than the previous surge where the old you were the more the chances of death. It clearly has changed,” said Duggan.



Both doctors urge people to get vaccinated.



“The most critical thing is for people to get vaccinated. Think of it as you are not vaccinating just to protect yourself but to protect all those around you. If you are vaccinated, it makes it much less likely that you will spread the virus to those in your family, neighbors, people at church and friends,” said Dr. Everett.



Rush and Anderson have been assisting other hospitals in the region as the number of COVID hospitalizations continues to surge.