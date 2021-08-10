Advertisement

Alabama won’t describe nitrogen execution plans for security

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - The Alabama prison system says there is no timeframe yet for using nitrogen hypoxia as an execution method.

An Alabama Department of Corrections spokeswoman on Monday said she could not even estimate when the state would develop an execution protocol for the execution method.

The department also declined to provide a broad description of the execution method. Alabama told a federal judge last week that it has finished construction of a “system” to use nitrogen gas to carry out death sentences.

It said the state is considering additional safety measures after an expert made a site visit to evaluate the system.

