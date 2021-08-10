Advertisement

Amazon to pay damages for dangerous items sold on its site

Amazon will now intervene in product disputes between marketplace sellers and customers when...
Amazon will now intervene in product disputes between marketplace sellers and customers when products cause property damage or personal injury.(Source: Amazon)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Amazon is stepping in to help customers who buy third-party products that cause damage or injury.

The retailer will now take complaints about defective products sold on its site by other companies and contact sellers on a buyer’s behalf.

Amazon said if a product causes property damage or personal injury, the company will directly pay customers with valid complaints for claims under $1,000 at no cost to sellers.

Amazon added that it “may step in to pay claims for higher amounts if the seller is unresponsive or rejects a claim we believe to be valid.”

The company said claims under $1,000 account for more than 80% of cases.

The new policy starts next month.

Amazon previously took a hands-off approach and asked customers to contact sellers directly.

The retailer is currently defending itself in a lawsuit over some products sold by its third-party sellers.

Customers have complained that some of those products have failed, and led to damage in some cases.

Amazon’s position is that in these instances, it is not a seller, but a marketplace for other sellers.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Mayor Jimmie Smith said ‘we are all involved in this together’.
Mayor: “The public knows where these guns are”
The family of 5-year-old Zy'Kerioun Brown, who was killed in an apparent drive-by shooting...
Family speaks out after 5-year-old boy killed
Sanderson Farms is the third largest poultry producer in the U.S., processing over 4.8 billion...
With chicken prices soaring, Sanderson Farms sold for $4.5 billion
Great reasons to look up this month
August celestial highlights
COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 3,488 new cases reported Tues.

Latest News

Volunteer High School in Hawkins County, Tennessee was placed on lockdown around 8 a.m. It was...
Sheriff: No suspect, injuries found at Tennessee high school after report of active shooter
Sen. Bill Cassidy talks about the bipartisan infrastructure bill nearing final passage in the...
Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) reacts to infrastructure vote
FILE - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at New York's Yankee Stadium,...
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigning over sexual harassment
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y. walks off the Senate floor and pumps his fists as...
Senate approves $1T bipartisan infrastructure bill