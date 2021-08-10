Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report August 10, 2021

Daily Docket(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
SEAN L PEARSON JR2002HOMELESSSHOPLIFTING
TRESPASSING
JESSE L HEARNE198317574 CHUNKY DUFFEE RD LITTLE ROCK, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
SIMPLE ASSAULT
LAKENDRA L HAYNES1987803 29TH ST MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
DISTURBING THE PEACE

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from August 9, 2021, at 6:00 AM to August 10, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 7:38 AM on August 9, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2600 block of 23rd Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 1:28 PM on August 9, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 4400 block of 35th Avenue. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 10:34 PM on August 9, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of 19thAvenue. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

