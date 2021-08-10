City of Meridian Arrest Report August 10, 2021

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

At 7:38 AM on August 9, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2600 block of 23rd Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 1:28 PM on August 9, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 4400 block of 35th Avenue. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

There were not any auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

There were not any residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 10:34 PM on August 9, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of 19thAvenue. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.