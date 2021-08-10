City of Meridian Arrest Report August 9, 2021

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were not any commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 4:25 PM on August 7, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 4400 block of 35th Avenue. The case is currently under investigation.

At 9:35 PM on August 7, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 700 block of 24th Avenue. The vehicle has been recovered.

Auto Burglary

At 10:10 AM on August 6, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 100 block of Highway 11 & 80. Entry was gained through a door.

At 11:13 PM on August 8, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 400 block of 55th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

There were not any residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 21 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 6 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 3:55 AM on August 7, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1900 block of Old Marion Road. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 7:04 AM on August 7, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 3800 block of Davis Street. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 2:48 PM on August 7, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1900 block of Old Marion Road. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 6:10 PM on August 7, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 4500 block of Pacific Street. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 7:00 PM on August 7, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2400 block of Old Marion Road. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 1:52 PM on August 8, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 900 block of 27thAvenue. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.