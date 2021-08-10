Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report August 9, 2021

Daily Docket
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
BRANDY TODD1979HOMELESSSHOPLIFTING
TRESPASSING
DETRICK RODGERS19933003 26TH ST MERIDIAN, MSDUI
NICHOLAS S GREGORY20028898 LAUDERDALE TOOMSUBA RD LAUDERDALE, MSDUI
KARDAE S COLE19911916 34TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT
ALEJANDRO LUNA19844796 DALE DR MARION, MSPUBLIC DRUNK
JORDAN D CHANEY19982654 MYRTLEWOOD DR MERIDIAN, MSDISTURBING THE PEACE
WILFUL TRESPASSING
LOIS J DAVIS19563005 VALLEY ST MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
JESSEY JONES19928769 EAST PARKWAY S LAUDERDALE, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
KATIE SMALL19898354 HAM RD MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
JAQUALYN M DARBY20021709 37TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSMALICIOUS MISCHIEF
TRESPASSING
FLOYD L HESTER19597064 HWY 11S ENTERPRISE, MSDUI
LAMAR A PHILLIPS19842325 S FRONTAGE RD RM 211 MERIDIAN, MSPUBLIC DRUNK
MICHAEL SEARS19793200 47TH ST MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from August 6, 2021, at 6:00 AM to August 9, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 4:25 PM on August 7, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 4400 block of 35th Avenue. The case is currently under investigation.
At 9:35 PM on August 7, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 700 block of 24th Avenue. The vehicle has been recovered.
Auto Burglary
At 10:10 AM on August 6, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 100 block of Highway 11 & 80. Entry was gained through a door.
At 11:13 PM on August 8, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 400 block of 55th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 21 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 6 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 3:55 AM on August 7, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1900 block of Old Marion Road. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 7:04 AM on August 7, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 3800 block of Davis Street. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 2:48 PM on August 7, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1900 block of Old Marion Road. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 6:10 PM on August 7, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 4500 block of Pacific Street. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 7:00 PM on August 7, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2400 block of Old Marion Road. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 1:52 PM on August 8, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 900 block of 27thAvenue. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

