City of Meridian Arrest Report August 9, 2021

|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|BRANDY TODD
|1979
|HOMELESS
|SHOPLIFTING
TRESPASSING
|DETRICK RODGERS
|1993
|3003 26TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI
|NICHOLAS S GREGORY
|2002
|8898 LAUDERDALE TOOMSUBA RD LAUDERDALE, MS
|DUI
|KARDAE S COLE
|1991
|1916 34TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|ALEJANDRO LUNA
|1984
|4796 DALE DR MARION, MS
|PUBLIC DRUNK
|JORDAN D CHANEY
|1998
|2654 MYRTLEWOOD DR MERIDIAN, MS
|DISTURBING THE PEACE
WILFUL TRESPASSING
|LOIS J DAVIS
|1956
|3005 VALLEY ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|JESSEY JONES
|1992
|8769 EAST PARKWAY S LAUDERDALE, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|KATIE SMALL
|1989
|8354 HAM RD MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|JAQUALYN M DARBY
|2002
|1709 37TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
TRESPASSING
|FLOYD L HESTER
|1959
|7064 HWY 11S ENTERPRISE, MS
|DUI
|LAMAR A PHILLIPS
|1984
|2325 S FRONTAGE RD RM 211 MERIDIAN, MS
|PUBLIC DRUNK
|MICHAEL SEARS
|1979
|3200 47TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from August 6, 2021, at 6:00 AM to August 9, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 4:25 PM on August 7, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 4400 block of 35th Avenue. The case is currently under investigation.
At 9:35 PM on August 7, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 700 block of 24th Avenue. The vehicle has been recovered.
Auto Burglary
At 10:10 AM on August 6, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 100 block of Highway 11 & 80. Entry was gained through a door.
At 11:13 PM on August 8, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 400 block of 55th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 21 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 6 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 3:55 AM on August 7, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1900 block of Old Marion Road. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 7:04 AM on August 7, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 3800 block of Davis Street. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 2:48 PM on August 7, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1900 block of Old Marion Road. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 6:10 PM on August 7, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 4500 block of Pacific Street. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 7:00 PM on August 7, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2400 block of Old Marion Road. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 1:52 PM on August 8, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 900 block of 27thAvenue. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.