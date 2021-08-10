Community reacts to news conference

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The recent rise in gun violence is a serious concern across the city. Newscenter 11 asked people for their reaction to the violent crime problem in the Queen City and what leaders had to say in a Monday news conference. Most people didn’t want to be on-camera.

Some told us off-camera the fact the city doesn’t have a permanent police chief is a concern. Some said they want former police chief, Chris Read, reinstated.

People do approve of Municipal Judge Dustin Markham’s decision to increase bail amounts. Markham has set bail for many defendants charged with homicide while using a firearm at $1 million or more.

“I actually think that is really, really, a good one because, like I said, no one deserves to get killed. Just like the five-year-old that got shot the other day. That stuff shouldn’t really happen, so yeah, I agree with that one. Without the police chief, we don’t really know where we are going and that’s a big part of this world. Finding someone who can actually be a chief and actually achieve what they are saying and stick by their word,” said concerned citizen Latanya Adams.

Others we talked to off-camera said they believe the increase in violent crime is a stain on the current administration and they’re hopeful changes will be made soon.

