Advertisement

Councilman calls for an end to violence in Meridian

(WTOK)
By Tom Williams
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Ward 2 City Councilman Dwayne Davis said the violence in Meridian needs to be resolved.

“One of the things we need to do is come together and find out ways to resolve these issues. I’m begging and pleading for people to put the guns down and resolve the issues in another way,” Davis said.

He said he wants to bring back community programs in full force, like community and neighborhood watches.

“All of these organizations that we had in the past, 10 to 15 years ago, we need to bring them to the light right now. This time we need everybody’s help, everyone’s help,” Davis said.

He’s calling on the community to let them know what’s going on in the neighborhoods before it turns to violence.

“We are not going to get anywhere with this. Like I have said before, no one wins with gun violence. Everyone loses. A life is lost and a family is suffering. I beg a plead for everyone to pray for these families during their time of sorrow,” Davis said.

Davis said the city council has been working with Mayor Jimmie Smith on getting a permanent police chief, which he said should be soon.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayor Jimmie Smith said ‘we are all involved in this together’.
Mayor: “The public knows where these guns are”
The family of 5-year-old Zy'Kerioun Brown, who was killed in an apparent drive-by shooting...
Family speaks out after 5-year-old boy killed
Sanderson Farms is the third largest poultry producer in the U.S., processing over 4.8 billion...
With chicken prices soaring, Sanderson Farms sold for $4.5 billion
Great reasons to look up this month
August celestial highlights
COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 3,488 new cases reported Tues.

Latest News

Day to day tips on being green this school year
Day to day tips for being environmentally friendly this school year
Students in school with COVID protocols in place.
Nearly 1k Miss. students tested positive for COVID during first week of August
The Alabama prison system says there is no timeframe yet for using nitrogen hypoxia as an...
Alabama won’t describe nitrogen execution plans for security
Alabama AG, Louisiana AG create social media censorship complaint form