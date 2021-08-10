Councilman calls for an end to violence in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Ward 2 City Councilman Dwayne Davis said the violence in Meridian needs to be resolved.

“One of the things we need to do is come together and find out ways to resolve these issues. I’m begging and pleading for people to put the guns down and resolve the issues in another way,” Davis said.

He said he wants to bring back community programs in full force, like community and neighborhood watches.

“All of these organizations that we had in the past, 10 to 15 years ago, we need to bring them to the light right now. This time we need everybody’s help, everyone’s help,” Davis said.

He’s calling on the community to let them know what’s going on in the neighborhoods before it turns to violence.

“We are not going to get anywhere with this. Like I have said before, no one wins with gun violence. Everyone loses. A life is lost and a family is suffering. I beg a plead for everyone to pray for these families during their time of sorrow,” Davis said.

Davis said the city council has been working with Mayor Jimmie Smith on getting a permanent police chief, which he said should be soon.

