Day to day tips for being environmentally friendly this school year

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

If every day of the week students made one adjustment to their day-to-day routine to help the environment, it could have amazing impacts. One adjustment already in place at West Lauderdale Middle School is the use of water stations. “They can bring a water bottle from home, and throughout the day, they can fill it up with water…and they’re not having to throw away plastic water bottles,” says 5th grade Science Teacher, Laura Grice.

Another adjustments students can practice, using less paper says Grice. “All students will have an i-pad. With that, they’ll be able to do a lot of their work on that…and they won’t have to use actual paper.” Even if the assignment includes arts and crafts, students may have many items at home that they could reuse. Grice says anything made of cardboard can be used as a backing for many home projects. Also, beads, old toys, and the clean side of used paper can often be used.

Other ways to be environmentally friend, turning off lights when you leave a room, and car pooling.

