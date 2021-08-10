Advertisement

Day to day tips for being environmentally friendly this school year

Day to day tips on being green this school year
Day to day tips on being green this school year(NONE)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

If every day of the week students made one adjustment to their day-to-day routine to help the environment, it could have amazing impacts. One adjustment already in place at West Lauderdale Middle School is the use of water stations. “They can bring a water bottle from home, and throughout the day, they can fill it up with water…and they’re not having to throw away plastic water bottles,” says 5th grade Science Teacher, Laura Grice.

Another adjustments students can practice, using less paper says Grice. “All students will have an i-pad.  With that, they’ll be able to do a lot of their work on that…and they won’t have to use actual paper.” Even if the assignment includes arts and crafts, students may have many items at home that they could reuse. Grice says anything made of cardboard can be used as a backing for many home projects. Also, beads, old toys, and the clean side of used paper can often be used.

Other ways to be environmentally friend, turning off lights when you leave a room, and car pooling.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayor Jimmie Smith said ‘we are all involved in this together’.
Mayor: “The public knows where these guns are”
The family of 5-year-old Zy'Kerioun Brown, who was killed in an apparent drive-by shooting...
Family speaks out after 5-year-old boy killed
Sanderson Farms is the third largest poultry producer in the U.S., processing over 4.8 billion...
With chicken prices soaring, Sanderson Farms sold for $4.5 billion
Great reasons to look up this month
August celestial highlights
COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 3,488 new cases reported Tues.

Latest News

Councilman calls for an end to violence in Meridian
Students in school with COVID protocols in place.
Nearly 1k Miss. students tested positive for COVID during first week of August
The Alabama prison system says there is no timeframe yet for using nitrogen hypoxia as an...
Alabama won’t describe nitrogen execution plans for security
Alabama AG, Louisiana AG create social media censorship complaint form