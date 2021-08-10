Advertisement

Domino’s announces $50 million free food giveaway

This Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016, photo shows a Domino's Pizza sign at a location in Hialeah, Fla.
This Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016, photo shows a Domino's Pizza sign at a location in Hialeah, Fla.(AP/Alan Diaz)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Domino’s said it is giving away $50 million worth of free food to customers that place a delivery order online or through their app until Nov. 21.

The pizza chain announced the “Surprise Frees” promotion Monday in an effort to take on apps like UberEats and DoorDash.

“Unlike many third-party food delivery apps, Domino’s provides customers with one straightforward delivery fee, because we know that’s what customers want and deserve,” said Russell Weiner, chief operations officer and president of Domino’s, in a news release.

The free menu items that lucky customers can receive include hand-tossed pizzas, boneless chicken, handmade pan pizzas, stuffed cheesy bread, crunchy thin crust pizzas and chocolate lava crunch cakes.

Domino’s said it will notify each customer who is randomly selected through their order confirmation, and the store will put a blue “Surprise Frees” sticker on the item.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayor Jimmie Smith said ‘we are all involved in this together’.
Mayor: “The public knows where these guns are”
The family of 5-year-old Zy'Kerioun Brown, who was killed in an apparent drive-by shooting...
Family speaks out after 5-year-old boy killed
Sanderson Farms is the third largest poultry producer in the U.S., processing over 4.8 billion...
With chicken prices soaring, Sanderson Farms sold for $4.5 billion
Great reasons to look up this month
August celestial highlights
COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 3,488 new cases reported Tues.

Latest News

Democrats release $3.5 trillion budget resolution as Senate nears infrastructure vote.
Senate debates Dems’ $3.5T budget, GOP launches attacks
President Joe Biden speaks about the bipartisan infrastructure bill from the East Room of the...
Biden makes remarks on infrastructure bill’s passing in the Senate
Councilman calls for an end to violence in Meridian
Day to day tips on being green this school year
Day to day tips for being environmentally friendly this school year