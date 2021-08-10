Advertisement

Former Miss. Fair Commission director pleads guilty to promoting prostitution

Steve Hutton was arrested for promoting prostitution.
Steve Hutton was arrested for promoting prostitution.(MBI)
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Steve Hutton, the former executive director of the Mississippi Fair Commission, pleaded guilty to promoting prostitution.

Hutton has been ordered to serve 10 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections with the last seven years to be suspended.

Hutton will be placed in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections for a term of one year and after completion of the one year in custody, he will be placed in the Intensive Supervision Program.

Hutton will also pay court costs in the amount of $1,442.00, a district attorney investigative fee of $500.00, and a MBI investigative fee in the amount of $500.00, all to be paid at the rate of no less than $100.00 per month.

