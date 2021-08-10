Advertisement

Greater Meridian Health Clinic bringing services to the community

GMHC Truck
GMHC Truck(WTOK)
By Andrew Samet
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A Meridian organization is continuing to celebrate National Health Center Week.

Greater Meridian Health Clinic hosted a Farmer’s Day event at Singing Brakeman Park Tuesday. On Wednesday, the clinic will host an event called “Caring for the Community” at Feed by Faith. The event will have giveaways, a clothing drive, and vaccinations. The event will begin at 10:30 a.m.

“We’re highlighting what we do to support the community as a whole, but if there is anything that anybody needs blood pressure screenings, clothing, COVID vaccines, we’re offering that as well,” said Beverly Hearn, a patient educator and the community outreach director for GMHC. “And just to support us and our efforts, it would be great [for you to come out].”

Greater Meridian Health Clinic will host “Public Housing Day” on Thursday starting at 10 a.m.

