Greater Meridian Health Clinic bringing services to the community

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A Meridian organization is continuing to celebrate National Health Center Week.

Greater Meridian Health Clinic hosted a Farmer’s Day event at Singing Brakeman Park Tuesday. On Wednesday, the clinic will host an event called “Caring for the Community” at Feed by Faith. The event will have giveaways, a clothing drive, and vaccinations. The event will begin at 10:30 a.m.

“We’re highlighting what we do to support the community as a whole, but if there is anything that anybody needs blood pressure screenings, clothing, COVID vaccines, we’re offering that as well,” said Beverly Hearn, a patient educator and the community outreach director for GMHC. “And just to support us and our efforts, it would be great [for you to come out].”

Greater Meridian Health Clinic will host “Public Housing Day” on Thursday starting at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.