Advertisement

Jones Co. Sheriff’s Department warns citizens of text scam

JCSD Administrator Lance Chancellor received a text message Monday from an unknown number with...
JCSD Administrator Lance Chancellor received a text message Monday from an unknown number with a Tennessee area code.(WDAM)
By Caroline Wood
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 11:58 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is warning people of a new scam.

JCSD Administrator Lance Chancellor received a text message Monday from an unknown number with a Tennessee area code.

The scammer disguised themselves as someone Chancellor knew, stating he was contacting him from his personal cellphone.

The scammer disguised themselves as someone Chancellor knew, stating he was contacting him from...
The scammer disguised themselves as someone Chancellor knew, stating he was contacting him from his personal cellphone.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)

Chancellor called the actual person the scammer pretended to be to verify it wasn’t him and encourages others to do the same to avoid being scammed.

“You’ve got to make that phone call and verify that that person is who they say they are,” said...
“You’ve got to make that phone call and verify that that person is who they say they are,” said Chancellor. “Call your friend on their cell phone, call them at work, call them at home, but don’t fall for that.”(Jones County Sheriff's Department)

“You’ve got to make that phone call and verify that that person is who they say they are,” said Chancellor. “Call your friend on their cell phone, call them at work, call them at home, but don’t fall for that.”

If you received a scam phone call, text or email, you are encouraged to report it to local law enforcement or the Federal Trade Commission’s scam complaint line at 1-877-FTC-HELP.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayor Jimmie Smith said ‘we are all involved in this together’.
Mayor: “The public knows where these guns are”
The family of 5-year-old Zy'Kerioun Brown, who was killed in an apparent drive-by shooting...
Family speaks out after 5-year-old boy killed
Sanderson Farms is the third largest poultry producer in the U.S., processing over 4.8 billion...
With chicken prices soaring, Sanderson Farms sold for $4.5 billion
Great reasons to look up this month
August celestial highlights
COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 3,488 new cases reported Tues.

Latest News

Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report August 9, 2021
Steve Hutton was arrested for promoting prostitution.
Former Miss. Fair Commission director pleads guilty to promoting prostitution
Mississippi and several other states have had trouble finding drugs for lethal injections in...
Analysis: Mississippi reveals it has lethal injection drugs
COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 3,488 new cases reported Tues.
Tracking the Tropics
Typical summer pattern today, but the tropics are ramping up