Local woman to bring city together through prayer

A Meridian woman is hoping to heal the city through the power of prayer, after the shootings this past weekend.
A Meridian woman is hoping to heal the city through the power of prayer, after the shootings this past weekend.(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A Meridian woman is hoping to heal the city through the power of prayer, after the shootings this past weekend.

Annie Malone is a concerned citizen who said she was heartbroken, hearing the news of a five-year-old boy dying Saturday.

Malone is now looking to bring ministers, preachers, city leaders, and others together on the city hall lawn this week. Her goal, to pray for the Queen City.

Malone said the city is in trouble and needs healing.

“I cannot imagine getting a phone call where my grandchild has been gun down for no reason. It’s very sad. Our city is I don’t know if we’re going forwards or backward. I don’t know which way we’re going right now, and I want us to get together, right here on this lawn, and cry out for the city of Meridian. Because we need help. I mean I’ve never been scared to go into a grocery store before until now. Now I’m looking over my shoulder all the time because the crime here is so high. The crime rate is so high and it’s sad,” said Meridian local, Annie Malone.

For more information about this day of healing and how you can be a part of it. You can reach out to Malone at 601-616-8072.

