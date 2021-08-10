Mississippi Economic Council meets with Meridian’s leaders

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A Mississippi organization is touring the state to learn about local economies.

The Mississippi Economic Council held an event with Meridian city, business, and school leaders at the Mississippi Children’s Museum. The council listened to key issues brought up by our local leadership about workforce development, business climate, and attracting new people to the state. The goal of MEC is then to create a report about economic issues in Mississippi.

“Here are some key issues we need to be looking at, here are some possible solutions, and then make recommendations at the legislative level, when necessary, or [at] other areas,” said Scott Waller, the president and CEO of MEC.

The Mississippi Economic Council is a private, non-profit organization that focuses on things that will help grow the state’s economy.

