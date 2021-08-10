Advertisement

Mississippi Highway Patrol launches Operation S.T.O.P.

Safe driving campaign focused on children’s safety
There are speed radars in the school zones of several busy campuses around Killeen.
There are speed radars in the school zones of several busy campuses around Killeen.(KWTX)
By Mia Monet
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol has launched their annual Operation S.T.O.P. campaign, “Safe Transportation of Pupils.”

MHP is doing this to encourage safe driving not just for the children, but for yourself.

Troop J Sgt. Travis Luck says there are three main tips to remember when driving. Tip number one involves the seat belt.

“Always buckle up, before you even start the car just go ahead and buckle that seatbelt,” says Luck.

The second tip refers to distractions like your cellphone or smartwatch.

“Refrain from distracted driving. Anything that will distract you and take your attention away from it, refrain from it,” says Luck.

And last but not least, lift your foot off the gas.

“Obey the speed limit. Slow down,” Luck says. “We know when excitement overcomes our beings, we lose track or get tunnel vision, but be mindful of your speed.”

Luck also says to be mindful of school zones, and school bus stops.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayor Jimmie Smith said ‘we are all involved in this together’.
Mayor: “The public knows where these guns are”
The family of 5-year-old Zy'Kerioun Brown, who was killed in an apparent drive-by shooting...
Family speaks out after 5-year-old boy killed
Sanderson Farms is the third largest poultry producer in the U.S., processing over 4.8 billion...
With chicken prices soaring, Sanderson Farms sold for $4.5 billion
Great reasons to look up this month
August celestial highlights
COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 3,488 new cases reported Tues.

Latest News

Steve Hutton was arrested for promoting prostitution.
Former Miss. Fair Commission director pleads guilty to promoting prostitution
Mississippi and several other states have had trouble finding drugs for lethal injections in...
Analysis: Mississippi reveals it has lethal injection drugs
COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 3,488 new cases reported Tues.
Tracking the Tropics
Typical summer pattern today, but the tropics are ramping up
Meridian reacts to recent violent crimes
Meridian reacts to recent violent crimes