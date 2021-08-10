Advertisement

Mrs. Carole Vaughan Scutt

Carole Vaughan Scutt
Carole Vaughan Scutt
Carole Vaughan Scutt(Robert Barham Family Funeral Home)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
A memorial service for Mrs. Carole Vaughan Scutt will be Saturday, August 14, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at West Corinth Baptist Church, 308 School Street, Corinth, Mississippi.  Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mrs. Carole Vaughan Scutt, 83, passed away Sunday, August 8, 2021.

Mrs. Scutt was born May 28, 1938 in Slate Springs, Mississippi to the late Rev. Hinton and Renee Hardin.  The daughter of a Baptist pastor, the family lived throughout Mississippi and Alabama. Carole was a gifted musician who learned to play the piano at a young age while often accompanying her father at the churches he served.  She used her love of music as a ministry to several churches in the Meridian and Corinth areas.   She married Hugh Vaughan in 1963 and they spent the next fifteen years living and working abroad in the Middle East and in Venezuela.  Carole began nursing school at Meridian Community College at forty-four and spent twenty years as a registered nurse at East Mississippi State Hospital, where she was the nursing director over the adolescent unit.  After becoming a widow, she married Bob Fisher Scutt and they resided in Meridian until his passing in 2006.

Mrs. Scutt is survived by her daughters, Lisa Cockrell and Mary Davis (Dwain); her grandchildren, Hannah Korf (Sholom), Hallie Neal (Dylan), Katie Davis, and Daniel Davis; two great-grandchildren, Jonaton Korf and Michoel Korf.  She is also survived by her siblings, Tom Hardin, Sally Montgomery (Bob), and Jim Hardin; sister-in-law, Mary Merle Tucker (Brad); and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husbands, Hugh Vaughan and Robert Scutt; her parents, Rev. Hinton Hardin and Renee Hardin; her sister, Glenda Hebert (Bill); and her sisters-in-law, Lyda Nell Hester and Margie Vaughan.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be shared with Samaritan’s Purse at samaritanspurse.org.

The family would like to thank the staff of Meridian Living Center, Anderson Regional Medical Center, and StaHome Healthcare for their care and support.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertbarhamffh.com.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Hwy 39 NorthMeridian, MS 39305PH:601-693-8482Fax:601-693-8721

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home

