Mrs. Judy E. Harper

Mrs. Harper, 74, of Meridian, passed away Monday, August 9, 2021 at Anderson Regional Medical Center of Meridain.

Judy was a beautician by trade and owned and operated 400 Beauty Club in Broadmoor shopping Center for many years prior to her retirement. She was affectionately referred to her as “Honey” by her loving grandchildren. She was a member of Mt. Gilead Baptist Church.

Mrs. Harper is survived by her children, Alicia Harper Shelton (Randy) and Eddie Harper (Dominique). Grandchildren, Randy Wayne Shelton (Kayla), Peyton Harper, Matthew Harper, and Matheus Siqueira. Siblings Dot McCants (Shorty), Peggy Boykin (Billy), and Jim Gibson (Tammy) as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Mrs. Judy is preceded in death by her husband of 57 years Carl Dewayne “Wayne” Harper; parents Walter E. Gibson, Sr. and Lula Powell; siblings, Walter E. Gibson, Jr., Roy Gibson, Gloria Jean Leonard.

The Harper family suggest memorials be made as donations to Amputee Coalition at 900 East Hill Avenue Suite 390 Knoxville, TN 37915 in lieu of flowers.

