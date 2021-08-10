Mrs. Pauline Mobley

Funeral services for Pauline Mobley will be held Saturday, August 14, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at Evangel Temple with Reverend Mike Boles officiating. Burial will be at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Cemetery on Monday, August 16, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Mobley, age 86, of Lauderdale, passed away Sunday, August 8, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.

Pauline loved to paint, and her paintings were loved by everyone. She was an active member of Evangel Temple where she was a prayer warrior and faithful supporter. She will certainly be remembered as a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.

Survivors include her husband of 60 years, John Mobley; children, Patty Vaughn (George), David Windsor (Marla), Judy Wiggins, Tina Hopper; 8 Grandchildren; and sister, Irene Hopper.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Dewey and Hattie Strickland, and several brothers and sisters.

The family request memorials be made to the Evangel Temple Church.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at robertbarhamffh.com.

Visitation will be held Saturday, August 14, 2021, from 9:00 a.m. until 9:45 a.m. at the church.

