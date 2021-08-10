Advertisement

Nearly 1k Miss. students tested positive for COVID during first week of August

Students in school with COVID protocols in place.
Students in school with COVID protocols in place.(WLBT)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Department of Health released COVID-19 statistics for schools for the week of August 2-6, and nearly 1,000 students tested positive for COVID-19 along with close to 300 teachers and staff across the state.

The biggest outbreaks occurred at Greenwood High School, where 150 students tested positive for the virus in just one week.

The largest number of quarantines is at Magee High School, where 17 students tested positive during the week and three outbreaks were reported. This led to 426 students and 48 teachers/staff being sent to quarantine in just one week.

Other schools where at least 10 students tested positive include:

  • Corinth Elementary (10)
  • Corinth Middle (11)
  • Kosciusko School District (18, and 15 teachers/staff)
  • Houston High (10)
  • Pascagoula High (16)
  • Oxford High (14)
  • Lumberton Elementary (12)
  • Oak Grove High (35)
  • Oak Grove Longlead (12)
  • Oak Grove Middle (44)
  • Oak Grove Upper (12)
  • Purvis High (13)
  • Purvis Lower (10)
  • Purvis Middle (16)
  • Sumrall High (12)
  • Tupelo High (12)
  • Greenwood High (150)
  • Newton County Elementary (12)
  • Newton County High (16)
  • Henderson Ward Stewart Overstreet Elementary (17)
  • Starkville High (18)
  • Pearl River Central High (14)
  • Magee High (17)

In total, 296 teachers/staff and 943 students tested positive during the week, leading to 4,435 students and 382 teachers/staff being led to quarantine.

See the full breakdown from MSDH below:

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayor Jimmie Smith said ‘we are all involved in this together’.
Mayor: “The public knows where these guns are”
The family of 5-year-old Zy'Kerioun Brown, who was killed in an apparent drive-by shooting...
Family speaks out after 5-year-old boy killed
Sanderson Farms is the third largest poultry producer in the U.S., processing over 4.8 billion...
With chicken prices soaring, Sanderson Farms sold for $4.5 billion
Great reasons to look up this month
August celestial highlights
COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 3,488 new cases reported Tues.

Latest News

Top U.S. health officials continue to say getting vaccinated is the best way to protect...
Vaccines lower COVID-19 reinfection chances, officials say
COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 3,488 new cases reported Tues.
Michael Hinojosa, the Dallas school district's superintendent, says it’s not a personal issue...
Dallas schools superintendent defies state law with mask mandate
So far, more than 400 colleges and universities are requiring students to get the COVID-19...
College students buying fake COVID-19 vaccination cards to avoid mandates
Since his father's death, officers have maintained a relationship with the boy and are helping...
Las Vegas officers escort boy to school after his father's death from COVID