Rain increases this week, and trouble could be brewing in the tropics

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Our forecast is taking some twists and turns, but it comes down to this: the chance for rain will increase from what it has been starting Wednesday.

A few showers are possible this evening. The rest of tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy. The low temperature by morning will be near 75 degrees. Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with scattered to widespread showers and thunderstorms. Some storms can be heavy. Some dry spots are possible. We’ll warm to as high as 94 degrees before the storms start.

A pattern favoring an increase in showers and storms will persist through the weekend. A tropical disturbance labelled Potential Tropical Cyclone Six is expected to track toward the northern Gulf Coast Sunday afternoon and evening. If the track follows the western half of the forecast cone of uncertainty, there is some potential that this system could impact our area. If it follows the center or the eastern side of the cone, it’s more likely a Florida Panhandle, South Alabama, and Georgia impact.

Potential Tropical Cyclone Six could become a tropical storm by Wednesday. It’s having some difficulty organizing, but it’s trying to get its act together. The current forecast is west-northwestward over Puerto Rico and Hispaniola before it buzzes along the northern coast of Cuba and then enters the southeastern Gulf of Mexico through the Florida Straights on Saturday. There’s some uncertainty in the forecast intensity due to its proximity to land throughout much of its forecast track.

