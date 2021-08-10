Advertisement

Summer showers dodge many of us as the tropics come into play for next week

It's too early to know for sure whether Potential Tropical Cyclone Six will affect us, but it does appear to be tracking toward the Gulf of Mexico.(WTOK)
By Stephen Bowers
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The tropics could come into play by early next week. Until then, hit-or-miss showers are possible each afternoon.

Our Next 24 Hours

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible this evening. Most areas will stay dry. We’ll cool to the lower 80s through 10 PM. We’ll be dry beneath a partly to mostly cloudy sky overnight. The low temperature by morning will be near 74 degrees. We’ll be muggy on the way out the door Tuesday. The day will be partly cloudy with a chance for a few showers or thunderstorms. Again, most of us will stay dry. The high temperature will be near 95 degrees with a heat index of 100-105 degrees.

A Glance Ahead

The chance for rain will begin increasing on Friday, and the temperatures will respond by gradually decreasing.

The Tropics Are In Play

We are watching the tropics for Sunday and Monday. The National Hurricane Center initiated advisories Monday afternoon on Potential Tropical Cyclone Six. It could become Tropical Storm Fred as early as Tuesday morning. The official forecast tracks the system into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico by Saturday afternoon. From there, a northward turn is expected. How sharp will that northward turn be? If the turn is more gradual, that could mean a bigger impact us in Mississippi and Alabama. If the turn is more abrupt, the impact here in Mississippi and Alabama would be minimal, if anything at all.

Avoid The Gulf Waters This Weekend

Even if there’s no direct impact, the risk for deadly rip currents will increase from Florida to Texas, and the Gulf of Mexico will not be safe for swimming starting Saturday afternoon and continuing through about the middle of next week. The beach trips this weekend are for the sand. The water is deadly dangerous.

