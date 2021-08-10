Total Pain Care Team of the Week: Team Mississippi Baseball Team

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - This week’s “Total Pain Care Team of the Week” is the Team Mississippi Baseball team from Meridian.

The squad was able to qualify for the Cal Ripken World Series in Branson, Missouri, represent the state of Mississippi, and go against the best from other states.

One of the many standouts for the team is Sullivan Reed, who won the home run derby.

Congratulations to the Team Mississippi Baseball Team for being this week’s team of the week.

