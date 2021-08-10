Advertisement

Typical summer pattern today, but the tropics are ramping up

Tracking the Tropics
Tracking the Tropics(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 6:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

All eyes are on the tropics as we continue to track a developing system across the Atlantic ocean. The forecast calls for it to eventually make its way towards either the Florida coast or to enter the Gulf of Mexico by the weekend. It’s too early to say how strong this system will be, but it’s definitely one to watch closely. Make sure to stay glued to WTOK for the latest tropical developments.

In the short term, we’re going to continue to deal with typical summertime weather across east Mississippi and west Alabama. Highs today will reach the low 90s, but it’ll feel like it’s near 100 for most of our area when you factor in the humidity. However, Kemper, Neshoba, and Sumter counties are under a Heat Advisory as heat indices may climb over 105 degrees. There could be more hit and miss afternoon thunderstorms, so make sure to carry an umbrella for PM plans.

No change to the local forecast through Friday. However, Friday’s rain chances will increase a bit courtesy of some upper level support.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayor Jimmie Smith said ‘we are all involved in this together’.
Mayor: “The public knows where these guns are”
The family of 5-year-old Zy'Kerioun Brown, who was killed in an apparent drive-by shooting...
Family speaks out after 5-year-old boy killed
Sanderson Farms is the third largest poultry producer in the U.S., processing over 4.8 billion...
With chicken prices soaring, Sanderson Farms sold for $4.5 billion
Great reasons to look up this month
August celestial highlights
COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 6,912 new cases reported from weekend

Latest News

It's too early to know for sure whether Potential Tropical Cyclone Six will affect us, but it...
Summer showers dodge many of us as the tropics come into play for next week
Weather - August 9, 2021
Weather - August 9, 2021
Great reasons to look up this month
August celestial highlights
Today's Weather - Deitra McKenzie - August 9th, 2021
Today's Weather - Deitra McKenzie - August 9th, 2021