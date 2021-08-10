Typical summer pattern today, but the tropics are ramping up

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

All eyes are on the tropics as we continue to track a developing system across the Atlantic ocean. The forecast calls for it to eventually make its way towards either the Florida coast or to enter the Gulf of Mexico by the weekend. It’s too early to say how strong this system will be, but it’s definitely one to watch closely. Make sure to stay glued to WTOK for the latest tropical developments.

In the short term, we’re going to continue to deal with typical summertime weather across east Mississippi and west Alabama. Highs today will reach the low 90s, but it’ll feel like it’s near 100 for most of our area when you factor in the humidity. However, Kemper, Neshoba, and Sumter counties are under a Heat Advisory as heat indices may climb over 105 degrees. There could be more hit and miss afternoon thunderstorms, so make sure to carry an umbrella for PM plans.

No change to the local forecast through Friday. However, Friday’s rain chances will increase a bit courtesy of some upper level support.

