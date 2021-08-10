Advertisement

‘Where are you?’: Neshoba County General Hospital CEO urges Gov. Reeves to act

(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Jordon Gray
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NESHOBA CO., Miss. (WLBT) - With the rise of COVID-19 cases in the state, several hospitals are understaffed and struggling to find space for patients.

“In (the) coming days, we will have ZERO ICU beds at Level 1-3 hospitals,” State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said Monday.

Neshoba County General Hospital CEO Lee McCall called on Gov. Tate Reeves to help hospitals and healthcare workers during this turbulent time.

On Tuesday, the Mississippi Department of Health reported 3,488 cases — the most reported cases in the state since the pandemic began.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students in school with COVID protocols in place.
Nearly 800 Miss. students tested positive for COVID during first week of August
McDonald’s ice cream machine company hit with restraining order
Mayor Jimmie Smith said ‘we are all involved in this together’.
Mayor: “The public knows where these guns are”
Medical officials tell Newscenter 11 the majority of their patients infected with the highly...
90% of hospitalized COVID patients unvaccinated in Meridian
Councilman calls for an end to violence in Meridian

Latest News

Meridian public safety director and acting CAO, Doug Stephens, confirmed to Newscenter 11...
Mask mandate being enacted for Meridian city buildings
COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 3,163 new cases reported Wed.
The latest forecast track for Fred
Tropical Storm Fred brings impacts to Hispaniola
FILE - Former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore announces his run for the Republican nomination...
Judge dismisses defamation claim against Roy Moore campaign
Heat Advisory for parts of our area
Heat alerts are in effect for our area, and we’re tracking Fred