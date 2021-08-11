Advertisement

Benjie McCay

Benjie McCay(Robert Barham Family Funeral Home)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Funeral services for Benjie McCay will be held Friday, August 13, 2021, at 11:30 a.m. at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home, with Dr. Carl White and Reverend David Hutto officiating. Burial will be at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. McCay, age 46, of Meridian, passed away August 10, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.

Benjie was a 1993 graduate of Meridian High School. He was a member of the 1990 MHS State Championship Football Team. Benjie was also a talented artist and an avid sports fan, hunter, and fisherman. He loved his Ole Miss Rebels.

Survivors include his children, Mary Kathryn McCay, Brooklyn McCay, and Sophia McCay; mother, Carolyn McCay; brother, Jim McCay, Jr (Carrie); sister, Michelle Autry (Paul), and Rebekah Wade (Steven); and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, and uncles.

He was preceded in death by his father, Jim McCay, Sr.; grandparents, Ben and Sally Thornton, and Dorsey and Mary Helen McCay.

The family request memorials be made to the Wesley House: 1520 8 th Ave, Meridian, MS 39301, Love’s Kitchen: 801 18 th Ave, Meridian, MS 39301, or Highland Baptist Church: 3400 27 th St, Meridian, MS 39305.

Pallbearers will be Lee Neal, Jay Williams, Eric Johnson, Trey Cooper, Brent McCay, and Eddie Abston.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at robertbarhamffh.com.

Visitation will be held Thursday, August 12, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Hwy 39 NorthMeridian, MS 39305PH:601-693-8482Fax:601-693-8721

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home

