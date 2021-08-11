City of Meridian Arrest Report August 11, 2021
|Nane
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|BERNARD ROLAND
|1979
|HOMELESS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST
|SARAH A COOLEY
|1977
|1001 GREENWALD DR MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|DEGHANDA HOLT
|1977
|324 5TH PL MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|KIMBERLY R CARTER
|1983
|5175 CAUSEYVILLE RD MERIDIAN, MS
|SHOPLIFTING
TRESPASSING
|JAQUAVIUS Q SPENCER
|2001
|1804 16TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|JUDY R TIMS
|1962
|1719 HWY 19N APT 23 MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI OTHER
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from August 10, 2021, at 6:00 AM to August 11, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 7:19 AM on August 10, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2400 block of 8th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 11:29 AM on August 10, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 3100 block of 14thStreet. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.