City of Meridian Arrest Report August 11, 2021

Daily Docket
Daily Docket
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NaneBirth YearAddressCharge
BERNARD ROLAND1979HOMELESSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST
SARAH A COOLEY19771001 GREENWALD DR MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
DEGHANDA HOLT1977324 5TH PL MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
KIMBERLY R CARTER19835175 CAUSEYVILLE RD MERIDIAN, MSSHOPLIFTING
TRESPASSING
JAQUAVIUS Q SPENCER20011804 16TH ST MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
JUDY R TIMS19621719 HWY 19N APT 23 MERIDIAN, MSDUI OTHER

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from August 10, 2021, at 6:00 AM to August 11, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 7:19 AM on August 10, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2400 block of 8th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 11:29 AM on August 10, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 3100 block of 14thStreet. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

