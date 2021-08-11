City of Meridian Arrest Report August 11, 2021

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

At 7:19 AM on August 10, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2400 block of 8th Street. Entry was gained through a door.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were not any stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

There were not any auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

There were not any residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 11:29 AM on August 10, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 3100 block of 14thStreet. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.