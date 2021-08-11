Advertisement

COVID-19 in Mississippi: 3,163 new cases reported Wed.

COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 graphic((Source: WIS))
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 3,163 new cases and 25 new deaths on August 11.

The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 371,712.

So far, 7,710 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

An estimated 317,559 people have recovered from the virus.

Click here for county-by-county totals.

The newest MSDH report shows 1,059,266 people are fully vaccinated and 2,179,725 doses have been administered in total.

On March 19, 2020, the first in-state death from the virus was reported of a man from Hancock County.

Mississippi Department of Health has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students in school with COVID protocols in place.
Nearly 1k Miss. students tested positive for COVID during first week of August
McDonald’s ice cream machine company hit with restraining order
Mayor Jimmie Smith said ‘we are all involved in this together’.
Mayor: “The public knows where these guns are”
Medical officials tell Newscenter 11 the majority of their patients infected with the highly...
90% of hospitalized COVID patients unvaccinated in Meridian
Councilman calls for an end to violence in Meridian

Latest News

The latest forecast track for Fred
Tropical Storm Fred brings impacts to Hispaniola
Heat Advisory for parts of our area
Heat alerts are in effect for our area, and we're tracking Fred
Tropical Storm Fred has formed in the Caribbean Sea and is tracking toward the Gulf of Mexico.
Tropical Storm Fred forms in the Caribbean Sea
90% of hospitalized COVID patients unvaccinated in Meridian
90% of hospitalized COVID patients unvaccinated in Meridian