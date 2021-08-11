Advertisement

Greater Meridian Health Clinic continues its events in honor of National Health Center Week

Caring for the Community Event
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Greater Meridian Health Clinic continues its week of events in honor of National Community Health Center Week. Wednesday, the mobile unit was at “Feed By Faith” for its “Caring for the Community” event. Everyone was invited to come and benefit from the give-a-ways that were being provided by the clinic.  There were plenty of clothes and shoes to choose from along with other freebies.  Health screenings were available on site, plus free Covid-19 vaccinations for those who wanted it.

“In a nutshell, Greater Meridian is here for the people. We want to make sure that they realize that we’re here. That’s why we do these events in the community ever so often, to make sure the people realize that we’re here for them,” says Mayor of Meridian, Jimmie Smith.

Organizers of the event say that if one person is helped, it’s like helping the entire community. Plus, it’s a way to meet the public where they are because many don’t like to go to clinics. “It’s just to help the community as a whole. We love to give back and offer the citizens things that they might not have access to or readily available. So, we’re just here to kind of fill in the gap,” says Beverly Hearn, Community Outreach Director for Greater Meridian Health Clinic.

Thursday’s event is “Public Housing Day.” Greater Meridian Health Clinic will partner with Meridian Housing Authority on this, and it will be held from 10 am -2 pm.

Friday’s event is “Health Care Heroes: Staff Appreciation,” and it’ll be at the health clinic. This event will last from 1 pm - 4 pm.

