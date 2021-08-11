Heat alerts are in effect for our area, and we're tracking Fred

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

It’ll be another hot and muggy day for us. Northern parts of our viewing area are under a Heat Advisory again today, and this will last until this evening. Within the advisory, heat indices will range from 105-110 degrees. Outside of the advisory, heat indices will still flirt with 100 degrees. This includes the Meridian metro, so continue with your heat precautions.

There could be some rain relief this afternoon as scattered storms are expected to develop with the heat of the day, but showers fade away tonight with lows in the low-mid 70s. If the clouds clear out enough in your area, you may want to lookup to catch a view of the Perseid Meteor Shower. It’s in its peak phase through the 13th.

Rain chances will increase Friday into the weekend due to an upper level weakness that’ll help trigger showers. Also, pending on the track of Fred, that could also enhance our rain chances Sunday into early next week. So, stay tuned.

Fred remains a tropical storm this morning, and it’ll bring direct impacts to the Dominican Republic and parts of Haiti today. The 5-7 day forecast still has it potentially entering the Gulf this weekend. Check out our latest forecast discussion on Fred under the Hurricane page on our website.

