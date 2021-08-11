Advertisement

Mississippi Book Festival 2021 canceled

Top authors withdrawing
Authors sign books at Mississippi Book Festival 2019
Authors sign books at Mississippi Book Festival 2019(Source: Mississippi Book Festival)
By Howard Ballou
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 8:42 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Another chapter in the Mississippi Book Festival has been delayed. It was planned for August 21st at the State Capitol Building and grounds, but some of the top authors in the lineup have already withdrawn because of the COVID-19 pandemic and recent spikes in cases.

So, organizers have canceled the event again this year. It was canceled in 2020.

Even though the in-person literary lawn party is off, coordinators say authors will be celebrated through virtual engagements in the weeks and months ahead.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students in school with COVID protocols in place.
Nearly 800 Miss. students tested positive for COVID during first week of August
McDonald’s ice cream machine company hit with restraining order
Mayor Jimmie Smith said ‘we are all involved in this together’.
Mayor: “The public knows where these guns are”
Medical officials tell Newscenter 11 the majority of their patients infected with the highly...
90% of hospitalized COVID patients unvaccinated in Meridian
Councilman calls for an end to violence in Meridian

Latest News

Meridian public safety director and acting CAO, Doug Stephens, confirmed to Newscenter 11...
Mask mandate being enacted for Meridian city buildings
COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 3,163 new cases reported Wed.
The latest forecast track for Fred
Tropical Storm Fred brings impacts to Hispaniola
FILE - Former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore announces his run for the Republican nomination...
Judge dismisses defamation claim against Roy Moore campaign
Heat Advisory for parts of our area
Heat alerts are in effect for our area, and we’re tracking Fred