Mississippi Book Festival 2021 canceled

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Another chapter in the Mississippi Book Festival has been delayed. It was planned for August 21st at the State Capitol Building and grounds, but some of the top authors in the lineup have already withdrawn because of the COVID-19 pandemic and recent spikes in cases.

So, organizers have canceled the event again this year. It was canceled in 2020.

Even though the in-person literary lawn party is off, coordinators say authors will be celebrated through virtual engagements in the weeks and months ahead.

