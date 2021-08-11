Advertisement

Neshoba County health leaders raise big concerns on COVID-19

Neshoba County General Hospital
Neshoba County General Hospital(WTOK)
By Andrew Samet
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Officials with Neshoba County General Hospital are raising big concerns about the latest surge in COVID-19 cases in the county. Over about the past 10 days, the hospital has tested over 2,000 patients, with over 500 of those coming back positive.

“All of our health care teams across this state are tired. You know, we need some help, we need acknowledgement, we need our experts at the table to help come up with some plans, and we need to show support for our teammates that are out there that are struggling day in and day out,” said Lee McCall, the CEO of Neshoba County General.

McCall tweeted at Governor Tate Reeves on Tuesday, asking the state for more help with this latest surge. He says the hospital needs more help with testing.

“If the state could take on testing for all of our communities in some way, in some form or another, it would help relieve that burden and then we could care for the sick,” McCall explained.

McCall said the hospital also needs help with implementing antibody infusions, which takes a lot of staff to complete. He said the government also needs to come up with a plan to keep nurses and respiratory therapists in the state.

“They’re being picked off by these contract companies and the contract company then turns around and marks up their service to us, and it’s driving the cost to a point where we can’t sustain it,” McCall explained. “So help us come up with a plan, devise a plan to help us retain our staff in the state.”

There are 25 beds at Neshoba County General Hospital. Twenty of them are full, with 10 of those patients with COVID-19. McCall is encouraging anyone who can get the vaccine, to get vaccinated.

“Trust in your health care provider, trust that they’re the expert and they’re going to give you the best advice. Ask them about the vaccine, believe them,” McCall said. “They’re here to serve and protect you. They’re here to save you.”

