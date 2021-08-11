Advertisement

Neshoba County No. 1 for new COVID-19 cases in the last week

Republican Gov. Tate Reeves speaks at Neshoba.
Republican Gov. Tate Reeves speaks at Neshoba.(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - According to the New York Times, Neshoba County leads the nation in new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days.

Three Mississippi counties and four Louisiana counties were among the top eight, according to New York Times data.

The news less than two weeks after the Neshoba County Fair wrapped up.

Data shows that Neshoba has averaged 77 cases per day and 263 cases per 100,000 people, a 626% increase in new cases in the last 14 days.

Meanwhile, in the last week, George County has averaged 45 new cases per day and 185 cases per 100,000 people, a 287% increase over the previous 14 days; and Stone County has averaged 33 new cases per day and 182 cases per 100,000 people.

The Neshoba County Fair was held July 23-30, 2021, and drew thousands of people to the county.

Gov. Tate Reeves spoke at the fair, commenting on the recent change in the CDC’s guidance regarding the wearing of masks.

“Tuesday’s change in the CDC mask guidance is foolish,” said Reeves during his speech to the crowd. “It is harmful. It reeks of political panic, so it’s to appear they are in control. It has nothing… Let me say that again; it has nothing to do with rational science.”

Tuesday, Neshoba County General Hospital CEO Lee McCall urged the governor to act, citing the impact the surge has had on healthcare workers.

We reached out to Reeves regarding the increase in cases in the county. His office has yet to respond.

